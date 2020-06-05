ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.84% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Shiftpixy, Inc. owns and develops application software. The Company offers ShiftPixy Employer Solution and ShiftPixy Shifter Solution. Its platform offers various services, including access mobile workforce in real-time; turn open shifts into a broadcast to various qualified and available shifter candidates; managing workers compensation costs and shifters can access and pick shifts real-time through the ShiftPixy mobile application. Shiftpixy, Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “
ShiftPixy stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.49. 635,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,059,078. ShiftPixy has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.15.
About ShiftPixy
ShiftPixy, Inc provides employment services for businesses; and workers in shift or other part-time/temporary positions in the United States. The company also operates as a payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. It primarily serves restaurant, hospitality, and maintenance service industries.
