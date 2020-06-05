Shivom (OMX) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Shivom token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, CoinBene, IDEX and DDEX. Over the last week, Shivom has traded up 31.7% against the dollar. Shivom has a total market capitalization of $904,250.19 and $27.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Shivom Token Profile

Shivom is a token. It was first traded on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. Shivom’s official website is shivom.io . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom

Shivom Token Trading

Shivom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin, Coinsuper, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

