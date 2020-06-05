Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Director Sells $44,415.00 in Stock

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Director James A. Aschleman sold 1,500 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $44,415.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,978 shares in the company, valued at $413,888.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.23. The company had a trading volume of 270,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,448. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $396.09 million, a PE ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 1.25. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.42 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 1.38%. Shoe Carnival’s revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCVL. BidaskClub raised Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Sidoti cut their price target on Shoe Carnival from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Shoe Carnival from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Shoe Carnival from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCVL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 22.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 67.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.