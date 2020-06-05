Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Receives $32.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

SCVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCVL stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $29.17. 22,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,586. The firm has a market cap of $396.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.25. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.42 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

