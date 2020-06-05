Social Send Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Over the last week, Social Send has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Social Send has a market cap of $212,117.08 and approximately $19.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Social Send coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Social Send alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00015239 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004414 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000735 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002826 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 160% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send Coin Profile

SEND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Social Send Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Social Send and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.