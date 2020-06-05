SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,625,000 after buying an additional 5,390,754 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10,031.1% in the first quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 939,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,003,000 after acquiring an additional 930,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 252.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,530,000 after acquiring an additional 892,603 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,949,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,320,000 after acquiring an additional 788,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3,799.2% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 757,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,172,000 after acquiring an additional 737,837 shares during the last quarter.

GLD stock traded down $3.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.01. The stock had a trading volume of 15,979,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,564,786. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.08. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $124.88 and a 1-year high of $164.96.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

