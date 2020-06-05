SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 77.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,197,661 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 1.0% of PFS Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. PFS Investments Inc. owned 0.39% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $22,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.91. 2,786,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,889,646. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.23. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.