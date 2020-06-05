Stephens Downgrades Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) to Equal Weight

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Shares of PPC stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $18.46. The stock had a trading volume of 133,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,220. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $33.67.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 194,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 126,090 shares in the last quarter. 19.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.