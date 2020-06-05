Stephens Downgrades Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) to Equal Weight

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.
Shares of PPC stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $18.46. The stock had a trading volume of 133,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,220. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $33.67.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 194,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 126,090 shares in the last quarter. 19.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.
