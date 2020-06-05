SunTrust Banks Boosts Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target to $36.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its target price hoisted by SunTrust Banks from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Genmab A/S from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Danske lowered Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of GMAB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.08. The company had a trading volume of 607,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,389. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 19.04 and a quick ratio of 19.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average is $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.63.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $131.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.04 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 41.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

