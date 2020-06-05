Susan L. Decker Sells 1,995 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $622,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,543,144. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of COST traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $312.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,373,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,424. The company’s fifty day moving average is $306.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $245.02 and a 52 week high of $325.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.38.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

