TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of innovative peptide and nucleic acid-based immunotherapeutic vaccines for the treatment and eradication of cancer, including metastatic cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of MultiTAA T Cell Therapy, TPIV200 and TPIV100/110 which are in clinical stage. Marker Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as TapImmune Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MRKR. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of TapImmune in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of TapImmune from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TapImmune presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.83.

NASDAQ:MRKR traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 558,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,595. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $105.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57. TapImmune has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $9.17.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that TapImmune will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

TapImmune Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

