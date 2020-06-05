Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taro Pharmaceutical Industries is engaged in the production, research and development, and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, with a focus on generic products. In addition to the production of finished dosage form drugs, they also synthesize the pharmaceutical chemicals used in their production. Products are sold through wholesalers, generic drug distributors, drug store chains, mass merchandisers, HMOs, food stores, pharmacies and hospitals. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE:TARO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.10. 2,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,920. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.79. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $99.69.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 37.88%. The business had revenue of $174.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,941.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

