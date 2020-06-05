Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,756,986. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.08, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.39.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 10.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the first quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

