TELUS (NYSE:TU) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TELUS reported mixed first-quarter 2020 results, with the top line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the bottom line missing the same. The company expects balanced growth in the wireless and wireline businesses backed by investments in broadband technology. TELUS’ 4G LTE network covers 99% of the country’s population and the addition of 600 MHz spectrum will help it increase capacity. TELUS International and TELUS Health are likely to contribute to the company’s growth. However, huge capital investments and debt-laden balance sheet dent its profitability. Significant investments in broadband infrastructure have led to a substantial outflow of funds. Its margins continue to be strained as cable TV operators transition from phone services based on ‘circuit-switched’ technology to Voice-over-Internet Protocol.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TELUS from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of TELUS from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TELUS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TELUS has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.72.

Shares of TELUS stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,339. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.68. TELUS has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $20.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.2058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 79.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,733,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,918,000 after purchasing an additional 955,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 197,391.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 468,054 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,139,000 after purchasing an additional 467,817 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in TELUS by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,821,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $70,535,000 after acquiring an additional 162,425 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TELUS by 97.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TELUS by 75.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,949,716 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,768,000 after acquiring an additional 837,465 shares during the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

