Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.0% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $34,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.13.

Shares of TXN traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,788,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,522,566. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $116.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.44.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

