Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 123,875 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $88,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 11,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus restated a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.31.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $5.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $354.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,296. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $336.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $352.59.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,122,670.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

