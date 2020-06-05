Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Position Raised by Mirova US LLC

Mirova US LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,181 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 9.4% of Mirova US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mirova US LLC owned 0.06% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $70,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $347.42. 36,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,590. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $352.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.31.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,500 shares of company stock worth $33,044,350 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.