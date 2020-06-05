THORChain Tops 1-Day Volume of $184,294.00 (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One THORChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. During the last week, THORChain has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $20.73 million and $184,294.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get THORChain alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $197.62 or 0.02029925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00182569 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00045362 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00123309 BTC.

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.