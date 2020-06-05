Thore Cash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $65,687.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 5th. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $48,453.36 and approximately $65,687.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Thore Cash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.30 or 0.00485631 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012612 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003109 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

