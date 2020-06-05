TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 price objective on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TJX Companies’ shares have lagged the industry year to date. The company posted dismal first-quarter fiscal 2021 results, with the top and bottom lines declining year over year. Despite a solid sales trend in February on strong comps growth, temporary store closures due to the coronavirus outbreak and expenses related to inventory write-down as well as payroll hurt results. Apart from these, unfavorable currency rate is a concern. Nevertheless, the company has been undertaking a number of measures to fight the novel coronavirus. These measures include cutting down on capital spending and reducing operating costs. Also, TJX Companies is on track with reopening stores and online operations with many countries easing COVID-19 induced restrictions. In fact, management envisions reopening majority of its stores by the end of June.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.42.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.61. 372,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,797,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.56. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,844,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,438,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,911 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,813,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,863,676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,751,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,263,684 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $871,493,000 after acquiring an additional 857,220 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,222,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $871,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,465,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $883,277,000 after acquiring an additional 847,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

