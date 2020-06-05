Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.91.

TD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $1,067,750,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,301,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,483 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 32,429,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,818,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,349 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,180,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $883,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 158.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,067,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,900,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,606. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $59.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $83.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.52.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.25. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.