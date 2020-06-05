Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 94.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 36,331 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trimble by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 37,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,796 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 103,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 43,140 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Trimble by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 610,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,421,000 after buying an additional 56,665 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Trimble in the first quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Trimble by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 200,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 12,615 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $497,661.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,125.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Trimble stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.05. The stock had a trading volume of 114,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,248. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.34. Trimble Inc has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $46.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.19 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 15.79%. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Trimble from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Craig Hallum cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Trimble from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

