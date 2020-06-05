TrustVerse Trading 16.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One TrustVerse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0451 or 0.00000463 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. In the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $15.23 million and $1.19 million worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrustVerse alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00044870 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $445.68 or 0.04577963 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002514 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00055517 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00030777 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002955 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010293 BTC.

TrustVerse Token Profile

TRV is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,680,468 tokens. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.