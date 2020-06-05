Twin Tree Management LP Buys 108,572 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 301.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 108,572 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 922.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,523,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,229,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.31.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,931.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,144 shares of company stock worth $3,931,225 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

