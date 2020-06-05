Twin Tree Management LP Buys 1,163 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 137.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Leidos were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.11. 30,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.30.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.31%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $61,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,121.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $283,545.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,266.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.