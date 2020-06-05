Twin Tree Management LP Buys New Shares in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 475,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGR traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.68. 638,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,370. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.86. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.28. Avangrid Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avangrid Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avangrid from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Avangrid in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

