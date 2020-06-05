Twin Tree Management LP Buys Shares of 10,192 American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,637,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,750 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $62,791,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,980,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,425,000 after buying an additional 1,774,917 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,149,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,395,000 after buying an additional 1,232,263 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,674,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,819,000 after acquiring an additional 884,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.15.

In other news, EVP Stephanie G. Heim purchased 3,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.68 per share, for a total transaction of $74,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 6,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $135,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 594,925 shares of company stock worth $16,555,263. Company insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

AMH stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.40. The company had a trading volume of 231,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,185. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $289.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

