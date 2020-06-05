Twin Tree Management LP Buys Shares of 5,931 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 36.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,198,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,006,000 after buying an additional 322,476 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 66.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 35,360 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 36.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 247,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after buying an additional 65,719 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

STLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Seaman purchased 6,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.15 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez purchased 9,300 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.32 per share, with a total value of $198,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,836.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 18,800 shares of company stock worth $406,061. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STLD traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,882. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.