Twin Tree Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Twin Tree Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 97.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,892 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.00. The stock had a trading volume of 85,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,304. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $126.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.45.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAS. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hasbro from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Hasbro from $130.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

