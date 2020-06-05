Twin Tree Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Twin Tree Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 96.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 29,179 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 41.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 13,822 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $1,026,836.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,740,763.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 44,379 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,347 over the last ninety days. 41.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet cut Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $129.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.55.

Columbia Sportswear stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.49. 310,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.64. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $109.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.64.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $568.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.75 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 8.68%. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

