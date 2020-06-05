Twin Tree Management LP Has $152,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $49.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.08.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.94%.

FNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $845,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 605,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,467,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $33,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 133,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,241.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

