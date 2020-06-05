Twin Tree Management LP Invests $128,000 in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Amphenol by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 21,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APH traded up $5.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.04. 306,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,010. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.91 and a 200-day moving average of $94.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

Several brokerages recently commented on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.43.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 5,900 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $601,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,082 shares of company stock valued at $14,371,741 over the last ninety days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

