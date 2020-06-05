Twin Tree Management LP Invests $181,000 in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Catalent by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Catalent by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Catalent by 2,212.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 117,990 shares during the period.

NYSE CTLT traded down $2.03 on Friday, reaching $74.88. The company had a trading volume of 69,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. Catalent Inc has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $80.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.28 and its 200-day moving average is $57.90.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $760.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.10 million. Catalent had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Catalent Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CTLT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

