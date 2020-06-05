Twin Tree Management LP Invests $187,000 in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 436.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 42,153 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 315,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,158,000 after acquiring an additional 167,990 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 216,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 86,750 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 599,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,902,000 after acquiring an additional 285,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 42,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

PEG traded up $1.69 on Friday, hitting $53.63. The company had a trading volume of 158,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.00. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PEG shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.83.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

