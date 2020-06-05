Twin Tree Management LP Lowers Holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Twin Tree Management LP decreased its position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 97.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,027 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in DXC Technology by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 87,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,060,829. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.34. DXC Technology Co has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $57.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

