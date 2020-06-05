Twin Tree Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Twin Tree Management LP lowered its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 98.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,668 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ADM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.13.

ADM traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,265,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,324. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, Director Pierre Dufour acquired 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $37,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.