Twin Tree Management LP Lowers Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Twin Tree Management LP lowered its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 85.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,565 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 465.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INFO traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.40. The company had a trading volume of 91,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.69. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. IHS Markit Ltd has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $81.65.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INFO shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IHS Markit from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.76.

In related news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $6,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,292,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 13,948 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $941,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,824,072.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 641,027 shares of company stock worth $42,890,845 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

