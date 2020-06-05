Twin Tree Management LP Makes New $10.65 Million Investment in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 88,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 636,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,409,000 after buying an additional 140,794 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,090,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,796,000 after buying an additional 76,968 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 308,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,332,000 after buying an additional 67,860 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 681.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 57,175 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Toyota Motor by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 189,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 53,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Shares of NYSE TM traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.31. 184,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.65. Toyota Motor Corp has a 52 week low of $108.01 and a 52 week high of $145.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.00.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

