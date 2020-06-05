Twin Tree Management LP Makes New $72,000 Investment in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Graham by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Graham by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen bought 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $308.52 per share, for a total transaction of $534,665.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at $8,356,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GHC stock traded up $14.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $388.40. 2,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,278. Graham Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $267.89 and a fifty-two week high of $756.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $351.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $492.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.44 by ($4.95). Graham had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $732.26 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

