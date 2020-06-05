Twin Tree Management LP Makes New $97,000 Investment in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier by 457.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the first quarter worth $77,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 3,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Premier during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.59. 21,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,845. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.22. Premier Inc has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $40.13.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.77 million. Premier had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 103.03%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Premier Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine lowered Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Premier in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Premier from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

