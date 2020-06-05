Twin Tree Management LP Makes New Investment in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,057 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 24,594 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,158 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AKAM. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.65.

Shares of AKAM traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.42. The company had a trading volume of 176,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,813. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.18 and a 1-year high of $108.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.36.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $764.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $683,801.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,761. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,624 shares of company stock valued at $4,101,440 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.