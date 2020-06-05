Twin Tree Management LP Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,014.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEF traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.60. 338,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,272,200. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.57 and a fifty-two week high of $123.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.13.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.