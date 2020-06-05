Twin Tree Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,752 CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,752 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,447,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $540,291,000 after buying an additional 489,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CDK Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,330,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,129,000 after purchasing an additional 149,202 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth $240,921,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in CDK Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,609,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,699,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CDK Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,928,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,470,000 after purchasing an additional 50,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

CDK stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.66. 430,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,052. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.98. CDK Global Inc has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 830.97 and a beta of 1.31.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $516.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.30 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 59.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $137,642.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,742.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

