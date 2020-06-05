Twin Tree Management LP Reduces Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Twin Tree Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,802 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Cerner were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CERN. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cerner by 1,440.5% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on CERN shares. Cowen raised shares of Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $285,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,392.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 34,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $2,490,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 118,278 shares of company stock worth $8,354,806 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CERN stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,444,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,172. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.39.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

