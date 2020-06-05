Twin Tree Management LP Reduces Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Twin Tree Management LP trimmed its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 87.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,801 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 112.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $34,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $974,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 7,380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $200,440,800.00. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KDP traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.71. 10,604,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,111,582. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.