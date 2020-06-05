Twin Tree Management LP Sells 12,642 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Twin Tree Management LP lowered its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 60.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,360 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 12,642 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 263.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,471,638 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $460,328,000 after buying an additional 5,418,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,843,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,437,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,545,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $279,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 89.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,347,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.97. The stock had a trading volume of 152,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,388. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $69.66.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $671.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.33 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

