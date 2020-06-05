Twin Tree Management LP Sells 41,163 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Twin Tree Management LP trimmed its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 79.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,163 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Buckingham Research cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.62.

NASDAQ:JBLU traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.66. 44,049,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,023,648. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.36. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,946.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

