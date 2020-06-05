Twin Tree Management LP Sells 8,432 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Twin Tree Management LP cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 91.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,432 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Axiom International Investors LLC DE raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 29,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 538.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 841,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,659,000 after buying an additional 710,010 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.13 per share, with a total value of $200,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,129.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EEFT. BidaskClub upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.56.

NASDAQ EEFT traded up $10.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.99. The stock had a trading volume of 34,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,121. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.25 and its 200 day moving average is $124.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.21. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $171.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $583.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.50 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

