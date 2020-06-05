Twin Tree Management LP Takes Position in Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seaboard by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Seaboard by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Seaboard by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Seaboard by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seaboard by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period.

Get Seaboard alerts:

SEB traded up $14.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,029.97. 647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844. Seaboard Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2,614.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4,450.00.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported ($88.43) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Seaboard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Seaboard Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. The company's Pork division produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.