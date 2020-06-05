Twin Tree Management LP Takes Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 463.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 23,553 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 13.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 428,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 49,817 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 30,450 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director W Blair Waltrip acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $69,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 595,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,633,416.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.50 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. S&P Equity Research lowered their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.07.

NYSE SCI traded up $2.11 on Friday, hitting $41.23. The stock had a trading volume of 51,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,090. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Service Co. International has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $52.89.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

